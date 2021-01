Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 19:11 Hits: 7

Spain's death toll from COVID-19 rose by 513 on Friday to 58,319, in one of the highest one-day increases since the first wave of the pandemic, health ministry data showed.

