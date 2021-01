Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 18:54 Hits: 6

As the Jan. 6 Capitol attack stretches further into the past, former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial has become something for Republicans to unite against as they focus on retaking Congress in 2022.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0129/Rallying-against-Trump-s-impeachment-GOP-finds-message-for-2022?icid=rss