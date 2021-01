Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 19:00 Hits: 7

President Joe Biden, on Thursday, signed an executive order, directing the government health insurance markets to take new applications for subsidized benefits in the coming months. The new enrollment window opens on Feb. 15 and closes on May 15.

