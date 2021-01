Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 16:57 Hits: 7

The shot is the third COVID-19 vaccine given the green light by the EMA, after ones made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/29/eu-regulator-approves-astrazeneca-covid-vaccine-for-all-over-18s