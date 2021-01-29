Prevent the Next Food Crisis Now

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 13:05 Hits: 2

The number of chronically hungry people increased by an estimated 130 million last year, to more than 800 million – about eight times the number of COVID-19 cases to date. The international community needs to adopt an anticipatory approach to the growing hunger pandemic, by acting before food emergencies turn into full-blown famines.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/early-international-action-can-prevent-next-food-crisis-by-mark-lowcock-and-axel-van-trotsenburg-2021-01