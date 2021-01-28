The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Navalny: 'We Will Never Allow Our Country To Be Stolen From Us'

Category: World Hits: 1

Navalny: 'We Will Never Allow Our Country To Be Stolen From Us' Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny made a statement via video link during a Moscow region court hearing on January 28, but his appeal of his 30-day detention was rejected. Navalny is being held for allegedly violating the terms of a suspended sentence on a years-old conviction that is widely seen as politically motivated. Navalny accused Russian authorities of "lawlessness" intended to frighten him and others just days ahead of nationwide anti-government protests.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-court-appeal-aleksei-navalny/31074402.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version