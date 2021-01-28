102 Injured as Protests Turn Violent in Lebanon's Tripoli

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 21:42 Hits: 1

Clashes between protesters and security forces in Tripoli, Lebanon's northern city, left 102 people injured on Thursday, local media reported.

The protests against COVID-19 lockdown and the country's economic crisis continued for the fourth consecutive day in the city, the Elnashra news website reported.

Clashes started hours after a protester died from the wounds sustained in the clashes in Tripoli Wednesday night.

Protesters took to the streets where they began throwing Molotov cocktails, to which police in riot gear responded with tear gas.

Meanwhile, protests also erupted in other cities in the country, including the capital Beirut, Zouk, Burj Barajneh and Sidon, in support for Tripoli's protesters.

Lebanon has been facing an economic and financial crisis, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic

