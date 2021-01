Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 11:03 Hits: 4

China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to offer millions of former colonial subjects a way to escape Beijing's crackdown on dissent.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210129-china-to-no-longer-recognise-british-national-overseas-passport-for-hong-kongers