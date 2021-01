Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 08:44 Hits: 9

U.S. officials say Joe Biden's new administration will name veteran diplomat Robert Malley as its special envoy for Iran, as the president and his foreign-policy aides move to craft their approach to Tehran following years of worsening relations under former President Donald Trump.

