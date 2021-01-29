The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

US Gov't Restores Aid To Palestinians, Supports Israel

Category: World Hits: 3

US Gov't Restores Aid To Palestinians, Supports Israel

The U.S. government will restore aid and diplomatic missions to Palestine, which were canceled by former president Donald Trump, authorities announced on Wednesday.

RELATED:

US Government Freezes Weapons Sales To Saudi Arabia and the UAE

The acting U.S. envoy to the United Nations (UN), Richard Mills, said during a virtual speech at the UN Security Council that President Joe Biden supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the U.S. aims to "restore credible engagement."

According to Mills, the U.S. would "urge Israel's government and the Palestinian Authority to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult, such as the annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolitions, incitement to violence, and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism."

Nonetheless, the official remarked that the U.S. "will maintain its steadfast support for Israel" and emphasized that his government "do not view these steps as a favor to the Palestinian leadership." Also, Mills did not refer to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem or the U.S. acceptance of the Israeli rue over the Golan Heights.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Govt-Restores-Aid-To-Palestinians-Supports-Israel-20210128-0021.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version