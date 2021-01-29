US Gov't Restores Aid To Palestinians, Supports Israel

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 01:43 Hits: 3

The U.S. government will restore aid and diplomatic missions to Palestine, which were canceled by former president Donald Trump, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The acting U.S. envoy to the United Nations (UN), Richard Mills, said during a virtual speech at the UN Security Council that President Joe Biden supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the U.S. aims to "restore credible engagement."

According to Mills, the U.S. would "urge Israel's government and the Palestinian Authority to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult, such as the annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolitions, incitement to violence, and providing compensation for individuals imprisoned for acts of terrorism."

Nonetheless, the official remarked that the U.S. "will maintain its steadfast support for Israel" and emphasized that his government "do not view these steps as a favor to the Palestinian leadership." Also, Mills did not refer to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem or the U.S. acceptance of the Israeli rue over the Golan Heights.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Govt-Restores-Aid-To-Palestinians-Supports-Israel-20210128-0021.html