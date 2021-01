Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 08:06 Hits: 4

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Jan 29) that it would not recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for identification starting from Jan 31. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing. Beijing's move to impose a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-not-recognise-british-passport-hong-kong-residents-jan-31-14069188