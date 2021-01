Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 14:28 Hits: 0

Dutch Justice Minister condemned the violence against journalists during last days curfew riots in the Netherlands. DW spoke to public broadcaster NOS.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dutch-journalists-face-hostile-environment-while-covering-curfew-riots/a-56351768?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf