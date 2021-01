Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 16:14 Hits: 0

After violent clashes broke out between protesting farmers and police during a tractor rally held on India's Republic Day, protest leaders are under pressure. But this doesn't mean they plan to step back.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-s-farmers-vow-to-continue-protests-after-delhi-violence/a-56374229?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf