Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 19:50 Hits: 0

Presidents Biden and Putin have quickly agreed to continue limiting their nuclear weapons. But, as Teri Schultz reports, Washington may not be able to count on the Kremlin to rein in Beijing's burgeoning arsenal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-new-start-be-a-new-beginning-in-global-denuclearization/a-56373924?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf