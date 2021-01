Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 21:33 Hits: 0

Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba of the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Thursday he accepted parliament's vote of no confidence in his government, opening the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint his loyalists to key ministries.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210128-kabila-ally-to-quit-as-dr-congo-pm-as-parliament-rallies-behind-tshisekedi