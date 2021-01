Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 06:31 Hits: 3

A US federal judge on Thursday gave the go-ahead to extradite to Japan two Americans who were arrested in May 2020 on suspicion of having helped former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee Japan.

