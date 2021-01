Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 21:11 Hits: 0

After Donald Trump's four-year flirtation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden is setting a new, colder tone -- unhesitant criticism, despite openness on arms control.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/after-trump-bromance--biden-quickly-shifts-cold-on-putin-14065462