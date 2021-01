Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 00:50 Hits: 2

ATLANTA: A liquid nitrogen leak at a food-processing plant killed at least six people and injured another 12 near the southern US city of Atlanta on Thursday (Jan 28), police said. Five people died at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville, about 96km northeast of Atlanta, before they ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/liquid-nitrogen-leak-poultry-plant-atlanta-14066380