Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 01:50 Hits: 3

PARIS: COVID-19 may damage sperm quality and reduce fertility in men, according to a new study based on experimental evidence. The viral disease - which has swept the globe, claiming nearly 2.2 million lives - can cause increased sperm cell death, inflammation and so-called oxidative stress ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-infection-may-reduce-fertility-in-men-study-14066626