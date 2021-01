Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 03:32 Hits: 3

LONDON: Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from Friday (Jan 29), shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London. Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-britain-ban-flights-from-uae-busiest-route-flying-travel-14067482