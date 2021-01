Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 21:32 Hits: 0

Joe Biden’s nomination of Iran nuclear deal negotiator Wendy Sherman to be the No. 2 at State is a sign he wants to hit the ground running on Iran.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/0128/How-Biden-s-pick-of-Wendy-Sherman-elevates-his-Iran-diplomacy?icid=rss