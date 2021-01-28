Republicans or no Republicans, Democrats say they're ready to move on COVID-19 relief. Good. Do it

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 22:40 Hits: 2

Republicans in Congress keep standing in the way of the COVID-19 relief the nation needs, and Democrats say they’re ready to move forward without Republican support if that’s what it takes.

“The sentiment is this: We would like Republicans to work with us to be part of the solution to deliver emergency help, but we can’t wait, it’s urgent, and we need to double-track this process,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen told reporters on a Thursday call. “So we will continue to reach out to Republicans, but I’m a big supporter of having an insurance policy in place through reconciliation.”

”Our preference is to make this important work bipartisan—to include input, ideas and revisions from our Republican colleagues or bipartisan efforts to do the same," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday. "But if our Republican colleagues decide to oppose this urgent and necessary legislation, we will have to move forward without them.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also told her caucus that she’s preparing for a reconciliation process—which means Senate Republicans wouldn’t be able to filibuster—“should that step be needed.” And President Biden is on board with the idea.

This is all great. Now they need to do it.

Democrats have been talking about doing what it takes for at least a week. Meanwhile people across the country are suffering. To be clear, that is first and foremost on the Republicans who are refusing to support the aid people need. But if Republicans are going to do what they can to block the payments that families need to put food on the table and stay housed, extended and expanded unemployment benefits, money that schools need for safe in-person teaching, funding to improve the thus-far-underwhelming vaccination process, and the stimulus the economy needs, then Democrats should get started on rolling over them. It’s really as simple as that.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2012543