Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 13:44 Hits: 1

Farmers across India have been protesting since October, expressing their anger at new agricultural bills that would leave them vulnerable to drops in food prices. Social media has been flooded with fake news seeking to portray the protesters as violent or claiming that they are led by Muslim extremists.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210128-farmers-india-protests-fake-news-social-media