Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

A German neo-Nazi was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison for murdering pro-migration politician Walter Luebcke, a killing that shocked the country and highlighted the growing threat of right-wing extremism.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210128-german-neo-nazi-sentenced-to-life-for-2019-assassination-of-cdu-lawmaker