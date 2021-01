Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 17:54 Hits: 2

The killing of scores of jihadists in a joint Franco-Malian offensive this month signals an operational success for international forces fighting Islamist extremists in the Sahel, says Wassim Nasr, FRANCE 24's expert on jihadi networks, though warning that civilian casualties have spiralled amid escalating fighting.

