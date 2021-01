Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 13:48 Hits: 1

The Covid-19 virus is circulating more quickly every week and a tighter curfew put in place earlier this month has not managed to curb the spread of the virus, French Health Minister Olivier Véran told a news conference on Thursday.

