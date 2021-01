Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 17:20 Hits: 2

A portrait by Italian renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli sold for $92 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York Thursday, smashing the record price for the artist.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210128-botticelli-masterpiece-fetches-record-92-million-at-sotheby-s-auction