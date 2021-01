Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 1

The coronavirus crisis cost the global tourism sector $1.3 trillion (€1 trillion) in lost revenue in 2020 as the number of people travelling plunged, the UN said Thursday, calling it "the worst year in tourism history".

