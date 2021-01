Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 17:08 Hits: 4

Angry crowds gathered outside the Tripoli homes of some of Lebanon's top politicians on Thursday, torching rubbish and smashing surveillance cameras as rage grows over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-lockdown-protestors-target-tripoli-s-political-barons-14064100