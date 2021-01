Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 17:20 Hits: 4

Germany's vaccine commission said Thursday it could not recommend the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for older people, the latest twist in a row over the jab that has put Britain and the EU on a collision course.

