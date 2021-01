Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 19:50 Hits: 6

French health authorities reported 23,770 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours on Thursday, down from 26,916 on Wednesday but up from 22,848 last Thursday, adding to fears of a third national lockdown.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-new-daily-covid-19-cases-remain-high-as-third-lockdown-looms-14065140