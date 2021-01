Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 15:59 Hits: 3

Professional investors and hedge funds bet that GameStop’s stock would keep falling. When it started to go up, small investors rallied behind it, resulting in billions in losses for the financial elite.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/0128/What-s-going-on-with-GameStop-s-stock?icid=rss