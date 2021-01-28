Pelosi: 'The enemy is within the House' thanks to members who've 'threatened violence'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 19:30 Hits: 6

Responsibility for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is on Republicans, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made clear at a Thursday press conference. Greene’s string of outrages continues to grow, but “What I'm concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, who is willing to overlook, ignore those statements,” Pelosi said.

Every minute that House Republicans don’t do something to make clear that Greene’s history of liking social media comments about assassinating political figures (including Pelosi), harassing teenage survivors of mass shootings, and inciting insurrection is a minute the House Republicans are responsible for all of it.

But instead of stripping Greene of committee assignments, they gave her a plum one—and a specifically outrageous one.

”Assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school—what could they be thinking?” Pelosi said. “Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It's absolutely appalling, and I think the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children.”

Pelosi also said that Congress “will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside.” Asked for clarification, she got very clear: “It means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress.”

Reporter: "What do you mean when you say 'the enemy is within?'" Speaker Pelosi: "It means we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress." pic.twitter.com/N0NunhOgu4 January 28, 2021

