Share the Technology: Experts Say We Must End Big Pharma Monopoly on COVID Vaccine Supply Price

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 13:38 Hits: 3

As rich countries race to roll out their vaccination programs, leaders in the Global South and global health advocates are increasingly decrying vaccine hoarding that has pushed poorer countries to the back of the line during the pandemic. Some rich countries have secured enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate their populations several times over, while poorer countries struggle to secure enough doses, almost certainly prolonging the pandemic by months or even years. Public health policy expert Dr. Mohga Kamal-Yanni says an obvious way to address the issue is to share technology so more companies in more countries can produce the vaccines. “There is a supply issue,” she says. “We’re in a pandemic. We need to vaccinate a big percentage of the population globally if we want to be safe.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/28/coronavirus_vaccine_hoarding_mohga_kamal_yanni