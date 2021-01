Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 17:41 Hits: 1

The U.S. military says it flew a B-52 bomber over the Persian Gulf in a show of force "to deter potential aggression" amid fears that heightened tensions with Iran could result in attacks on U.S. or allied targets in the region.

