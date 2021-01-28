'Something's coming': Trump supporter warns of the next attack

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 01:03 Hits: 1

One of President Donald Trump's supporters met with VICE News reporter Michael Moynihan to reveal that the Jan. 6 attack isn't over.

The interview comes the same day as the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin that anti-government extremists are intent on domestic terrorism.

"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence," the department said.

Sitting on a rock in the middle of the Arizona desert and lit only by the headlights of a car, the Trump supporter explained that he sees himself as a "patriot."

The soft-spoken man said that he believes a lot of conservatives were angry and needed an outlet, "and somebody gave them that outlet." He explained that most conservatives are pretty calm people, "I mean, they would just sit there, wave their flags, and go home angry."

He went on to dispute the characterization of the attack on the Capitol as a "coup" or "insurrection," and called media reports inaccurate.

"There was barely any violence," he said, despite police officers being beaten by rally-goers. "A lot of media is saying it was white supremacists. There was a decent mix. I'm not going to say it was peaceful."

He showed a video he took from above of the police officer that was beaten at the door to the Capitol with flag polls and other objects. Eventually, some grabbed him and tried to help him to safety. But the Trump supporter said that most people were nice to the cops.

"A cop is dead," said Moynihan. "People were nice to the cops. A cop is dead. One was beaten and you filmed it. You saw it. I wouldn't say this is a great situation for a police officer to be in."

The Trump reporter justified it by saying that a large group of them helped the officer to getaway. Moynihan noted that the officer was interviewed and said "thank you" to those who helped him, "and f*ck you for being there."

The man said that he's scared to give the videos that he has to the FBI because he doesn't want to be arrested. The only way he felt like he could anonymously get the video out to help the FBI was to let VICE News publish it so those attacking the officer can be held accountable.

When asked if he thinks the rally was a success he said "no," but not because nothing happened, but because "the Republican Party committed suicide."

Ultimately, Moynihan got him to explain that things are going to get worse. He worries about a civil war but he's not sure how it would be fought in the country. But, he said, "something's close."

Watch the shocking interview below:

