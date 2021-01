Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 06:19 Hits: 6

Russia hopes the extension of the last remaining U.S.-Russian arms-control treaty will give a new boost to restarting a strategic dialogue between Moscow and Washington, Russia's deputy UN ambassador has said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-russia-arms-treaty-agreement-reason-for-optimism-about-opening-dialogue-envoy-says/31073514.html