Reporter at Marjorie Taylor Greene event gets thrown out and threatened by cops for trying to ask a question

On Thursday, WCRB reporter Meredith Aldis attended the Dalton town hall of freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) — and was promptly threatened with arrest by Whitfield County deputies and thrown out of the premises when she tried to ask a question.

Before being ejected, Aldis reported that Greene railed against her chamber as the "House of Hypocrites," and vowed to press on with her doomed push to impeach President Joe Biden for vague and unspecified abuses of power.

Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has attracted nationwide outrage for posts endorsing the execution of prominent Democrats and posting a video of herself harassing school shooting survivor and activist David Hogg.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) has announced his intent filed a resolution seeking her expulsion from the House.

