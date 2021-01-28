The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Nepal Starts COVID-19 Vaccination

Category: World Hits: 5

Nepal Starts COVID-19 Vaccination

Nepal kicked off on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with over 1 million doses of India's AstraZeneca vaccines.

RELATED:

Nepal: First Man To Crown Everest Without Bottled Oxygen Dies

The authorities announced that health workers working in the frontline would be prioritized as the Ministry of Health seeks to vaccinate 430,000 people during this week.

"Inauguration program of vaccination campaign against Kovid-19."

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination during a virtual event broadcasted from 11 hospitals across the capital.

Nepal plans to buy 4 million of the AztraSeneca vaccines for the second phase of the campaign. Although cases have dropped to less than 4.000, there were reported 2000 fatalities this week.

 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Nepal-Starts-COVID-19-Vaccination-20210127-0023.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version