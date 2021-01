Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 09:15 Hits: 7

Italy’s privacy watchdog said on Jan 27 it was probing how minors access Facebook and Instagram, after taking action against TikTok following the death of a 10-year-old girl. Read full story

