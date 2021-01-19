Rep. Rashida Tlaib: I Fear Trump Will Lead More Violent Attacks; He Must Be Held to Account

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 13:18 Hits: 3

As President-elect Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration on Wednesday, he has outlined sweeping plans for his first days in office to address the raging coronavirus pandemic and roll back key parts of Donald Trump’s agenda, including on immigration, the climate crisis and more. President Trump, meanwhile, leaves office as the only president ever impeached twice, after he encouraged a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. For more on the transition, we speak with Congressmember Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who says senators must vote to convict Trump after his impeachment in the House. “I hope that there’s an awakening in the Senate, but I’ve been waiting for that awakening to happen for quite a while,” says Tlaib.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/19/rashida_tlaib_trump_biden_transition