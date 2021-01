Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 00:05 Hits: 5

A pro-Beijing lawmaker tells DW’s Sarah Kelly that freedoms have been tightened in Hong Kong under the national security law, but the world is "overreacting" to the recent mass arrest of pro-democracy activists.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-mass-arrest-a-further-erosion-of-freedoms/a-56365060?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf