Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 07:24 Hits: 7

Somali women's rights activists and politicians want a 30% quota for female lawmakers to be enshrined in law. Ahead of upcoming elections, female candidates and campaigners are apprehensive.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/somali-women-eye-seats-in-government-dominated-by-men/a-56365419?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf