Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 08:22 Hits: 7

SHAH ALAM (Bernama): The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, said the decision to limit the number of worshippers during prayers at mosques statewide was made to ensure the safety of all Muslims. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/28/decision-to-limit-congregation-at-s039gor-mosques-to-ensure-safety-of-muslims-says-selangor-sultan