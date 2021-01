Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 01:55 Hits: 5

NEW YORK: Linda Thomas-Greenfield called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world and expressed regret at a Senate hearing on Wednesday (Jan 27) on her nomination as United Nations ambassador for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised China’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-china-united-nations-ambassador-linda-thomas-greenfield-14058484