Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 02:29 Hits: 6

President Joe Biden was set on Wednesday to sign executive actions to combat climate change, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies as he pursues green policies in stark contrast to those of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-pauses-oil-and-gas-leases-cuts-subsidies-in-climate-steps-14052882