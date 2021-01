Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 07:38 Hits: 7

PARIS: The variant of COVID-19 first discovered in England, which is said to have a higher rate of transmission, has been found in 10 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in France, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said. Attal reiterated in an interview with France Inter radio on Thursday (Jan 28) ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-covid-19-cases-uk-strain-14060812