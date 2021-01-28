Wednesday Night Owls: Antiwar Democrats laud President Biden for arms sales freeze on Saudis and UAE

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 04:00 Hits: 7

Night Owls is a themed open thread appearing at Daily Kos seven days a week.

Brett Wilkins at Common Dreams writes—'Good': Anti-War Democrats Applaud Biden for Freeze on US Arms Sales to Saudis and UAE:

Peace-loving people around the world and anti-war Democrats in Congress hailed reports Wednesday that the Biden administration is imposing a temporary freeze on arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pending a review of billions of dollars worth of weapons deals with the repressive regimes approved during the presidency of Donald Trump. The Wall Street Journal reports unnamed officials said sales covered by the moratorium include nearly half a billion dollars worth of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia and F-35 fighter jets to the UAE. The latter are part of a $23 billion deal approved by the Trump administration under the Abraham Accords, the peace agreement signed between the repressive Gulf monarchy, Israel, and the United States last August. [...]

Saudi Arabia is leading a war against Yemen—fought with U.S. weapons, logistical, and political support—that has killed thousands of civilians in aerial bombardments and tens of thousands more in an economic blockade that has exacerbated famine and intensified human suffering on a mass scale. [...] On Tuesday, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes reportedly told participants in a company earnings call that the planned sale of 7,500 Paveway precision-guided bombs to "a customer in the Middle East [who] we can't talk about" had been removed from the books in anticipation of the moratorium. However, Hayes offered this sanguine prognostication: "Look... peace is not going to break out in the Middle East anytime soon. I think it remains an area where we'll continue to see solid growth."

THREE OTHER ARTICLES WORTH READING

TOP COMMENTS • RESCUED DIARIES

TWEET OF THE DAY

A Nazi loving 25 year old who can’t spell his name; a woman in a domestic terrorist cult that believes Trump was anointed to take down satanic democratic pedophiles; & a gun-toting lunatic who worked with the terrorists to have @SpeakerPelosi killed are all still in Congress. pic.twitter.com/YLMGcvvIee January 27, 2021

QUOTATION

“It ought to concern every person, because it is a debasement of our common humanity. It ought to concern every community, because it tears at our social fabric. It ought to concern every business, because it distorts markets. It ought to concern every nation, because it endangers public health and fuels violence and organized crime. I’m talking about the injustice, the outrage, of human trafficking, which must be called by its true name—modern slavery.” ~~President Barack Obama (2012

On this date at Daily Kos in 2003—War opposition still increasing:

Yet another poll is showing increased opposition to Bush’s new war in Iraq. The USA Today/CNN/Gallup Poll has opposition at 43 percent, up from 38 percent Jan 10-12. Actual support from the invasion is at 52 percent. Of course, those numbers could move over to the "support" column if either the US or UK present evidence of Iraqi non-compliance. As of yet, all we’re hearing is the same "trust us, we have evidence" bullshit, while all CIA leads to the weapons inspectors have come up empty. There may also be movement in the polls following the president's SOTU address, though it will be interesting to watch how long any such "bounce" will last. And it will also be interesting how the markets react, not just the Wednesday after the speech, but two weeks out. Bush may claim to ignore polls, but it'll be increasingly difficult to ignore his Wall Street supporters. War jitters alone continue to pound the market today.

Monday through Friday you can catch the Kagro in the Morning Show 9 AM ET by dropping in here, or you can download the Stitcher app (found in the app stores or at Stitcher.com), and find a live stream there, by searching for "Netroots Radio.”

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2012341