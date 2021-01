Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 19:53 Hits: 4

Farmers protesting against new market-friendly agrarian laws on Tuesday stormed India’s historic Red Fort, posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and potentially threatening the unity of one of India's longest protest movements.

