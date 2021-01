Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 15:07 Hits: 4

Fifty-three people died on Wednesday when a bus collided with a fuel-laden van in western Cameroon, causing a blaze that engulfed both vehicles, the local governor said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210127-more-than-50-passengers-killed-in-cameroon-bus-blaze